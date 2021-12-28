Her 31-Year-Old Boyfriend Still Sleeps In The Same Bedroom As His Younger Brother And She’s Wondering If This Is Weird

A 32-year-old woman is dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, and one thing about her boyfriend that she’s concerned with is that he still sleeps in the same bedroom as his younger brother.

Her boyfriend lives in an apartment with his mom and his 26-year-old brother, who doesn’t have a job but shares a room with him.

“My boyfriend and I have been dating this time around for about 10 months, we dated for 8 months previously,” she explained.

“I had previously broken up with my boyfriend because he seemed to have no direction. When we started dating again he said he was looking for an apartment for himself but he has not done anything to work towards that goal.”

Now, she owns her own home, and she works hard at her job, and she values her independence a lot.

She moved out of her mom and dad’s house when she was 20-years-old, and she worked several jobs in order to provide for herself and make ends meet.

She never once considered moving back in with mom and dad, and that’s part of the reason why she thinks it’s strange her boyfriend is still living at home and sharing a room with his younger brother.

“I’m bothered by the fact that he still sleeps on a twin bed, roughly 4 feet from his brother,” she said.

“He has a steady job and can likely afford different housing (I know it is very expensive).”

