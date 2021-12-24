Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want To Get A Real Job And Wants To Stream His Video Games Instead

A 30-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is the same age as her, for 9 years now.

The problem with her boyfriend is that he absolutely refuses to get a real job, and instead, he just wants to stay at home and stream his video games instead.

For the last 5 years, she has been the breadwinner. She has asked her boyfriend to try to earn some money of his own so that he can help contribute to their expenses, but he just doesn’t want to.

Her job does pay her well, and so long as she can show up to work a minimum of 5 days every week, they’re alright financially.

Unfortunately, she had to take a whole week off last month, and because of that, they are not in a great position money-wise.

On top of this, she does have an autoimmune disease and it’s been getting progressively worse in the past year.

Holding down a full-time job is getting much harder for her, and she’s feeling exhausted by everything.

“I told him that I’m tired and I don’t want to work so much,” she explained. “I need to try not to flat out tell him that he needs to get a real job because he gets offended.”

“I’m at the point where I almost don’t care if he gets offended anymore. I support his hobbies, his addictions, pay his mortgage, bills, etc. I can’t take any time off because I wouldn’t make enough to pay for everything.”

