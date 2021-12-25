Her Boyfriend Literally Bought Her A Pair Of Scissors For Christmas And His Entire Wealthy Family Got Her Some Cheap Things So She’s Pretty Upset

A 26-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 27-year-old boyfriend for the last 4 years, and she has spent every single Christmas with him and his family so far since her family doesn’t celebrate the holiday.

Speaking of her family, she doesn’t have the best relationship with them, so it has always meant a lot to her to be able to be around her boyfriend’s family, as they are inspiring and wonderful people who have been super nice to her over the years.

For her birthdays and Christmases celebrated with her boyfriend’s family previously, they always got her thoughtful and amazing gifts.

That was, until this year.

This Christmas, she spent it with her boyfriend’s parents, her boyfriend aunt, and uncle, her boyfriend’s cousin David, and his cousin’s girlfriend Amanda.

She was so excited to spend Christmas with her boyfriend’s family this year, and she tried her best to pick out nice presents for everyone.

When she got to her boyfriend’s family’s house, she realized they all had purchased far more presents for each other than they did for her.

“I’ve got 4 presents in total from 8 people which I thought was fine until I looked around and saw that everyone got at least 10 presents,” she explained.

“In the end, I received a scented candle which you can buy at the dollar store from BF’s uncle and his wife, a lime squeezer from David and Amanda, none from my bf’s dad, and a frying pan and earrings from his mother.”

