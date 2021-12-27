Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her On Christmas In Front Of Her Family So She Felt Forced To Say Yes But Yesterday She Gave Him Back Her Engagement Ring

A woman has been dating her boyfriend for the past 5 years now, and about 1 year ago, they began discussing marriage and engagement rings.

Back then, she expressed to her boyfriend that she really would not like him to propose on Christmas, Valentine’s Day, or really any holiday for that matter.

She knows some people would like a holiday proposal, but not her.

Anyway, her boyfriend hasn’t brought up proposing for 6 to 9 months, and she figured it wasn’t going to happen anytime soon.

Her boyfriend was in the middle of battling his ex-wife for custody of their two children over the last several months, which he won, and that contributed to them not really discussing the next step in their relationship.

Throughout the last several weeks, she began noticing her boyfriend making little comments to his daughter about keeping a secret from her, and she thought he probably went and bought an engagement ring.

Several days prior to Christmas, she confronted her boyfriend and said that she thought he was hinting at a proposal, but they hadn’t talked about it in some time.

She asked if they could discuss it then and there, but her boyfriend pretended to have no idea what she was talking about so she had no choice but to drop it.

“I was still pretty sure he was going to propose and I was dreading Christmas,” she explained.

