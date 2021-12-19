Her Brother’s Boyfriend Accused Her Of Bullying Her In High School But She Has Absolutely No Idea What She’s Talking About

Meeting your sibling’s partners can be stressful. Of course, everyone wants their sibling to be with a person who is good for them.

Plus, you want their partner to like you, too. But, that interaction can become very awkward if someone already has a preconceived notion about you.

That is what happened to this twenty-six-year-old woman after meeting her brother’s girlfriend. Apparently, the girlfriend believes that the woman bullied her in high school.

“My brother Jack is dating Jess. I met her in the summer, and she said we’d gone to high school together. She seemed upset that I didn’t remember her, so I apologized, and she said it was fine. But, then, she walked away,” the woman explained.

She genuinely did not remember Jess and even asked her fiancé and an old friend– who both went to high school with her– if they knew Jess.

Neither of them recognized her, either. So, the woman assumed that Jess just wasn’t in her classes.

Later that night, though, the woman received a text from her brother. He said that she really upset Jess “again.”

“I was like again? He said that Jess said I used to bully her,” the woman said, “I’m not going to say I was a great person in high school. I had a lot of friends, but I was going through a lot of shit, so I could be nice but could also often be just a raging bitch.”

The woman went on to say that she never explicitly targeted or tormented anyone, though. She knows that she could be rude and sarcastic but thinks the term bully “is a bit far.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.