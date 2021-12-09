Her Doctors Say She Probably Only Has 3 Years Left To Live Due To An Extremely Rare Disease: Now Her Family Is Fighting To Find Her A Cure Before It’s Too Late

Dallas, Texas. Anissa is a 23-year-old young woman who was diagnosed 5 years ago with an extremely rare disease called Lafora disease, and she has been fighting the disease for 2 years prior to her diagnosis.

“Lafora progressive myoclonus epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by recurrent seizures (epilepsy) and a decline in intellectual function,” MedLine Plus explains.

“The signs and symptoms of the disorder usually appear in late childhood or adolescence and worsen with time.”

Seizures are not the only symptoms of the disease though; a person who has Lafora disease starts to lose their intellectual abilities and they also experience difficulties speaking, changes in their behavior, confusion, and depression.

“As the condition worsens, a continued loss of intellectual function (dementia) impairs memory, judgment, and thought,” MedLine Plus continues.

“Affected people lose the ability to perform the activities of daily living by their mid-twenties, and they ultimately require comprehensive care. People with Lafora progressive myoclonus epilepsy generally survive up to 10 years after symptoms first appear.”

Heartbreakingly enough, Anissa only has about 3 years left to live, and her family is now fighting to find her a cure before it’s too late.

“She is running out of time and needs community help to get treatment for her rare disease,” Anissa’s aunt, Crickett Hampton, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “I am helping to raise funding for her to receive treatment.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Anissa

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.