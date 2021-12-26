Her Sister’s Fiancé Proposed On Christmas, But Then Tried To Kiss Her When They Were Alone In The Garage

A 16-year-old girl has an older sister who is 25, and on Christmas, her sister’s 31-year-old boyfriend wound up proposing at their family Christmas party.

She thought the proposal was really cute, but she really does not know her sister’s now-fiancé all that well since she never really sees them that often.

After her sister’s fiancé proposed, all of the adults in their family had drinks to celebrate, and beforehand, everyone had been drinking anyway, so the adults were a little on the wasted side.

She obviously doesn’t drink anything but soda, and she left the party for a moment to go grab another soda from her family’s garage.

While she was in the garage, her sister’s fiancé walked in and stepped behind her. He pressed into her and called her by her name, before kissing her on the neck and attempting to land another kiss directly on her face.

“I pushed him off and since he was super drunk he kind of fell over and left fast,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to start anything while we still had people over so I just stayed away from him for the rest of the night and then after everyone left I told my mom what happened and she was like “oh yeah he already told your sister what happened he thought you were her, he’s pretty embarrassed but your sister thought it was funny” and I was like no he legit called me by my name he knew it was me, but my mom just asked me if I had been drinking and that I was misremembering because he thought I was my sister.”

“I could see him mistaking her for me because we were both wearing the same color/style dress (for pictures my mom wanted) and our hair is the same color and we both wore it down.”

“But he called me by my name, and I know I’m not misremembering this and I swear I didn’t have anything to drink…”

