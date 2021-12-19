His Girlfriend Wants To Dye Her Hair Bright Green And He’s Asking The Internet If It Was Wrong Of Him To Try To Discourage Her From Dying It

A 21-year-old man has been dating his 22-year-old girlfriend for 6 years, but they grew up together and started crushing on one another as kids.

Ever since his girlfriend was little, she has enjoyed dying her hair eye-catching colors.

“So far she’s done red, blue, purple, and blonde highlights, but never her whole head, usually only the bottom half of her hair,” he explained.

“I’ve never been a huge fan of it, but since it’s not her whole head, I was able to get over it pretty easily.”

She last dyed her hair about a year ago, and the ends of her hair still had the bleach in it. She recently cut her hair, getting rid of the last of the bleach, and now she wants to dye her hair another color.

This time, she wants to go for a vibrant green and black.

He admits that he does not like how this hair color looks on anyone, and he’s worried if his girlfriend goes through with this it’s going to take away from her beauty and “distract people.”

His girlfriend knows how much he dislikes the idea of her going for the green, so she’s been hesitant to go through with dying her hair.

Despite that, his girlfriend got an appointment at a hair salon to dye her hair for her, and she did not tell him this.

