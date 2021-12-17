His Wife Used To Be His Babysitter And She Just Revealed That She Essentially Groomed Then Manipulated Him Into Being Perfect For Her

A 21-year-old man is married to his wife, who is 10 years older than him. His wife used to be his babysitter when he was 6 or 7, and that’s how they initially met.

He always had a crush on his wife when he was growing up, but he never in his wildest dreams thought that would lead to anything given the fact that she’s a decade older than him.

As he grew older, he found out that his wife really liked him too. He and his wife began dating when he was 18 and she was 28.

The other day, his wife happened to leave her phone accidentally near him, and he saw a ton of texts blowing up her phone.

Concerned that there might be some kind of emergency going on, he looked at his wife’s text messages, which is something he never, ever does.

He noticed that the non-stop texts were all coming from 2 of his wife’s friends. He read the messages and was surprised to see what they contained.

Essentially, his wife revealed to her friends that she had manipulated him into falling in love with her before getting pregnant (they have a child together).

His wife told her friends this secret because she finally felt bad and wanted to get it all off of her chest.

He could see over the texts that his wife’s friends were absolutely freaking out on her for what she did to him.

