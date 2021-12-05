How Much Is Too Much? Her Mother-In-Law And Sister-In-Law Have Completely Upended Her Wedding Day And She’s Wondering If Her Feelings Are Valid

Planning a wedding is stressful enough as it is without input from family. This woman’s wedding is in four months, and she is still fighting her in-laws just to plan her wedding her way.

The woman met her fiancé in graduate school, and they have been a couple for five years now.

Although her fiancé does not have a great relationship with his family– having only kept minimal contact since he turned eighteen years old– his family is still seriously overstepping in the wedding planning department.

“We both wanted to get married at court, but my mother-in-law insisted on a full-fledged wedding,” the woman said, “In her defense, she offered to pay for a chunk of it. But we are financially comfortable, so we are paying for ourselves.”

Besides just the venue, the woman’s mother-in-law is also fighting for a purely Christian wedding.

“She refuses to include any customs that are Hindu, but my fiancé agrees that we should include both of our traditions,” the woman said.

So now, the woman has been forced to conduct her Hindu traditions the night before the “actual wedding.”

The woman’s mother-in-law has butted in on numerous other occasions beginning from the engagement, too.

“Ever since we got engaged, she has been complaining about how I am making my fiancé look cheap and tacky because I did not want a normal wedding ring– meaning a diamond,” the woman recalled.

