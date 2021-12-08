She Just Learned That Her Fiancé Was Completely In Love With Her Best Friend And Only Starting Dating Her To Try To Get Close To Her Bestie

A 24-year-old woman is engaged to a man one year younger than her, and her fiancé asked her to marry him just last month.

She has been dating her fiancé for 3 years now, and up until recently, she was under the impression that their relationship was pretty much perfect.

One weekend ago, she and her fiancé went out with some of their friends to celebrate their engagement, and everyone ended up having quite a few drinks.

“One of my fiancé’s friends mentioned finding it amusing how he ended up with me despite liking my best friend originally,” she explained.

“When I asked what they meant they said my fiancé had a crush on my best friend before we got together.”

“Apparently he was ‘completely in love’ with her. On top of that, I was told he originally become friends with me to get closer to my friend.”

“I didn’t find it funny, and really upset. The night kind of went to sh*t, and I ended up just leaving.”

Her fiancé later told her that his friends were blowing things out of proportion and everything “wasn’t that bad.”

He maintained that he only had a “small thing” for her best friend and wound up meeting her simply by chance.

