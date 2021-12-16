She Waited Until The Day Before Her Friend’s Wedding To Let Her Friend Know Her Fiancé Cheated On Her

A 23-year-old woman has a close friend named Lisa who is the same age as her. They first met when they were only 5-years-old, and they’ve had a great friendship since then.

They also are part of another close circle of friends that includes 6 women.

Around 2 years ago, Lisa started dating a guy named Mike, who happened to be an older brother of one of the women in their friend group.

After dating for one year, Mike proposed to Lisa, and she said yes to spending the rest of her life with him.

“I began dating Mike’s best friend Luke at around the time of their engagement, we’re still together,” she explained.

“Around two months ago, Luke told me that Mike had cheated on Lisa at the beginning of their relationship and he had never told her because Mike was insistent on it being a mistake and swore he’d never do it again.”

“Luke begged me not to tell Lisa as Mike was now really happy with Lisa.”

Well, after she was told this jaw-dropping information, she struggled with what to do with it. Should she tell Lisa? Should she keep it a secret like her boyfriend had asked her to?

She absolutely knew that the right thing to do was to tell Lisa that her fiancé cheated on her.

