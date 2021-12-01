She Was 16-Years-Old When She Was Kidnapped In The Middle Of The Day As She Waited For Her Boyfriend To Pick Her Up: A Month Later She Was Found Dead In The Desert

Las Vegas, Nevada. It was January 26th, 1979, and everything that day started out as normal for 16-year-old Kim Bryant.

She got up that morning and went to school at Western High School, but when she never returned home that evening, her mom became worried and reported her as missing to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 5:30 p.m.

Four days afterward, Kim’s boyfriend called the police to tell them that Kim had actually called him on the day that she disappeared.

Kim had told him over the phone that she wanted him to drive to come to get her later that day, and that she would be at the Dairy Queen, which sat across the street from her high school.

At 10:45 a.m., Kim’s boyfriend pulled up to the Dairy Queen, fully expecting her to be there, but there was simply no sign of her.

Authorities then spoke to everyone in Kim’s class at the high school, asking if they had seen her outside of school that day, and many confirmed spotting her by the Dairy Queen at approximately 10 that morning.

So what had happened to Kim in those 45 minutes between when her classmates saw her and her boyfriend arrived to get her? Where had she gone?

The day after Kim’s boyfriend relayed the information about his phone call to Kim to the police, someone call the police to say they had discovered Kim’s backpack.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; pictured above is Kim Bryant

