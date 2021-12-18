She Was Diagnosed With A Very Rare Cancer At The Age Of 15, And For The Past 6 Years She Has Been Relentlessly Fighting For Her Life

Agoura Hills, California. Lacey Grace was just 15-years-old when she was diagnosed with a very rare cancer.

Lacey was diagnosed with something called Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and it’s so rare that just 1 in 5 million people get diagnosed with this kind of cancer.

Lacey has had to travel frequently to different states and countries to get treatment for her cancer since so few medical professionals really know about it.

Lacey has also undergone 3 liver resections, 4 abdominal surgeries, and daily chemotherapy.

Recently, Lacey learned that her cancer is spreading through her pelvis, spleen, liver, abdomen, and close to her kidney.

“Tumors have doubled and tripled in size in the past year,” Joy S Funkhouser wrote on a GoFundMe page for Lacey.

“Lacey is enduring increasing abdominal pain, as well as discomfort when breathing due to fluid accumulation and tumor growth.”

“In an effort to save her life, she will be flying to New York for Debulking surgery, which involves splenectomy, and removing all tumors safely possible from her liver and abdomen.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Lacey

