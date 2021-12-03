She Went On Vacation To Cancun With Her Boyfriend And After She Was Discovered Dead In Her Hotel Room Her Boyfriend Was Charged With Her Murder

Milton, Washington. 26-year-old Sativa Transue didn’t spend Thanksgiving with her family this year.

Instead of heading home for the holiday, her 31-year-old boyfriend Taylor Allen convinced her to go on vacation with him to Cancun.

Sativa boarded a plane to Mexico on Thanksgiving Day, and after she arrived, she let her family know that she had made it safely.

Sativa’s sister Mykayla Bolieu said that the day after Sativa got there, she was texting her photos of the stunning beach views and sending snap chats to her daughter.

“She told me she wasn’t having the best trip, but she was enjoying the sun,” Mykayla explained in a Facebook post.

Despite that, Sativa appeared to be perfectly alright, and her loved ones had no reason to really worry about her.

Facebook; pictured above is Sativa

“Last night she texted her friends, who are amazing by the way,” Mykayla said. “She was in a fight with her boyfriend and they said she had to have stitches. This morning her friends were so concerned for her well-being that they not only went to the police but then to the FBI to try to help my sister.”

Alarmingly enough, Sativa told her friends that she could not remember what had happened to cause her boyfriend to get physical with her that night.

