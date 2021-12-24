She’s Refusing To Go Home For Christmas So Her Husband Can’t Sell Her Grandma’s Cottage And She’s Asking The Internet If She’s In The Wrong

A woman is married to her husband, and she has been together with him for over a decade. Back when he proposed to her, her husband purchased her grandma’s old cottage for her as an engagement present.

Her grandma had passed away at that point, and the cottage meant the world to her. She was crushed when her family wound up losing her grandma’s cottage.

“Over the years I’ve spent a lot of time at the cottage and it’s become my safe haven for when things have been bad,” she explained.

“My husband doesn’t like the cottage and I don’t think he ever expected me to spend so much time there.”

She recently lost her only parent and she experienced two miscarriages, so she spent time alone at the cottage to get through those times in her life.

“I found out, by overhearing a phone call of his, that he was planning to secretly sell the cottage without telling me,” she said.

She did confront her husband over that information, and he told her that he was going to be selling it.

“When I asked him, he admitted it and wouldn’t reconsider no matter how much I begged him not to sell it,” she continued.

They did get into a fight over the cottage, and she went to go stay at the cottage after that.

