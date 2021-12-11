Some Guy On A Golf Course Tipped Her $300 Ripped In Half And Told Her If She Went Out With Him He Would Give Her The Other Halves

Cassie is a beautiful, young woman working as a cart girl at a golf course frequented by primarily male customers.

What’s a cart girl? According to GolfDigest.com, a cart girl operates a beverage golf cart and frequently drives through the course, providing players with much-needed alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Cassie went straight to TikTok to share her story about a guy who recently left her a tip at the gold course where she works, but it was not a straightforward tip at all; the guy had a crazy catch for her.

In her video, Cassie held up three $100 bills ripped in half.

“So, how did we get here?” she asked. “You’re probably thinking someone tried to trick me and short me, but oh no, this man had bigger plans in mind.”

“This guy. I’m going to refer to him as “Three-Hundred-Dollar-Bill or (THDB),” Cassie continued.

“He had his friends with him…he was tipping good, he was being really nice,” Cassie said.

That was until he handed her the ripped cash.

TikTok; pictured above Cassie holds up the ripped hundreds she was tipped with

