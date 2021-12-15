Stephanie Matto From 90 Day Fiancé Went Viral After Sharing That She Sells Her Farts In Jars And She Made $50,000 In Just One Week

Stephanie Matto, a cast member on the reality television show 90 Day Fiancé, recently went viral on TikTok for her bizarre side hustle.

On her account @Stepankamatto, Stephanie posted a “Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar.”

This video racked up over 6.5 million views and nearly four-hundred thousand likes. Stephanie played a lighthearted instrumental in the background while narrating how she “gets things rolling.”

“I like to start with some beans, a protein muffin– sometimes even a yogurt since less sugar is better– and some hard-boiled eggs,” Stephanie said in a voice-over while rubbing her stomach on camera.

“Today, I decided I was going to make a protein shake with some yogurt added to it.”

Then, she included casual video clips of her around the house.

GoFundMe; pictured above is a screenshot of Stephanie in her video

“While I wait for those farts to develop, I like to read, and then– after I am ready to go– I do my job. I don’t need to show that to you guys,” Stephanie said while showing a glass jar.

She also includes flower petals and claims that they “attach the scent to make it last longer.” Finally, every client receives a personalized note from Stephanie with each jar.

