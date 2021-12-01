This Husky Was Found Crying And Limping Through Brooklyn Before A Woman Stepped In To Save Him From The Streets: It Turns Out His Owners Moved And They Kicked Him Outside To Fend For Himself

New York, New York. New York City Animal Rescue Girls, also known as NYCARG, is a group of volunteer women who help to rescue abandoned and stray cats on the streets of Harlem.

These women recently received a call from a good samaritan out in Brooklyn who said that she had found a male husky limping and crying through the streets.

This good samaritan stepped in to save the dog and immediately called NYCARG to see if they could help.

This poor husky was very sweet, but clearly starving. He was completely skin and bones.

“We went down there and our hearts broke when we saw this poor beautiful boy,” NYCARG explained on a GoFundMe page.

“We found out from another neighbor that a family who owned him moved a few weeks ago, and left the dog to fend for himself on the street. Absolutely heartbreaking!!”

GoFundMe; pictured above is this poor boy after being rescued from the streets

“We leashed him and took him straight to the vet. He was not chipped and is about 2 years old. We did a full blood panel and tests, but the vet noticed something going on with him neurologically.”

The husky needed to get an emergency ultrasound, and the vet said he was extremely dehydrated in addition to being severely underweight.

