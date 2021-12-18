This Man Was Robbed Of His Car And Work Tools But, The Community Banded Together To Help Him Replace What He Lost to Thieves

Los Angeles, California. Kimberly Castro has organized a heartfelt GoFundMe for her father after his van was stolen.

Not only was the van a means of transportation for Kimberly’s family, but it also held thousands of dollars worth of tools for her father’s business.

Kimberly’s father immigrated to the United States as a young child and has worked diligently for his family– who regards him as an honest and hardworking man.

This year, he even began his own air conditioning business. He took on weekend side jobs on top of his regular job just to provide for his loved ones. But, his dreams of having his own business were just snatched away from him.

“Today, December 5th at 8:30 p.m., my father’s van was robbed from his apartment building. It contained all of his work tools and air conditioning parts which he uses to provide for my mother and brother– all worth about fifteen thousand dollars,” Kimberly wrote.

Somehow, the robbers were able to access their parking garage building and hot-wire the van. It should have all been caught on tape, but the garage’s cameras do not work.

“The manager was less than helpful and said that they do not get paid enough to deal with this on a Sunday night,” Kimberly said.

The family is currently working to contact the property management company to file a complaint.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kimberly’s dad standing in front of the gate the robbers drove his van through when they stole it

