This Puppy Was Dumped Outside Of A Store When He Was Just A Few Weeks Old And Now His Mom Is Trying To Raise The Money He Needs To Fix A Hole In His Mouth

Rancho Cucamonga, California. Drax is an adorable puppy living in Rancho Cucamonga who now has a loving home, but he had a very rough start in his life.

Earlier this year, when Drax was just 5 weeks old, a little girl dumped him in a box outside of a local Petsmart.

“Previous to locating him a young girl was walking around with the box going car to car mentioning a puppy needing a home,” Drax’s owner Brianna Lozano wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Little did we know that young girl would abandon this innocent puppy in the empty shopping center.”

“We immediately fell in love with his big eyes and loving heart and knew we would do anything for this precious puppy even though we had two other handfuls at home waiting for us.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Drax shortly after Brianna rescued him

Brianna took Drax home with her that day, and she made sure she got him set up with a veterinary appointment so she could make sure he had everything he needed.

Drax joined Brianna’s family, complete with two other dogs. As Drax grew, Brianna noticed some things that concerned her.

“His arms looked different and he had a severe overbite,” she said. “Shortly after his growth spurt, we got a diagnosis of dwarfism and confirmation he had a mouth malocclusion (hole in the roof of his mouth).”

