This Summer, She And Her Husband Fell In Love With A Little Girl They Fostered From Ukraine And Now They’re Trying To Adopt Her And Her Younger Sister

West Linn, Oregon. Adopting a child can be a very long, emotionally, and physically stressful endeavor.

In addition, international adoptions can be expensive and require a lot of financial support. Natalia Kalachik and her husband are trying to adopt two young sisters from Ukraine and face a costly process.

There are programs worldwide that allow orphans to experience a few weeks in the care of a family through a hosting program.

These programs allow the orphaned children to share the love and support of a “real” family in their home, which they hope to form lasting positive impacts on the children’s and host family’s lives.

One program, International Host Connection, specifically brings orphans aged 6-16 from Ukraine and matches them to families in the United States.

The families can host a child for 12 weeks through the summer or four weeks through the winter.

Natalia and her husband were fortunate to host a child this past summer at their home in Oregon.

During that time, their affection grew, and they decided to move forward and try to make the eight-year-old a “forever” part of their family.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Natalia with her husband

