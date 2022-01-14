After A Freak Sledding Accident, One Of The Vertebras In Her Back Burst Into Tons Of Tiny Pieces And She Was Only Given A 5% Chance Of Being Able To Walk But She Beat The Odds

Austin, Texas. To kick off the new year, a young woman by the name of Jessica flew from Austin, Texas, to Colorado to go on vacation with her boyfriend Nic and his family.

Sadly, Jessica got into a freak sledding accident not that long into the vacation, that caused one of the vertebras in her back to burst into tons of tiny pieces.

“The trip got cut short unfortunately when I got into the freakiest sledding accident you could think of,” Jessica wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Nic’s mom ran to me and held me for 15 minutes while the ambulance came and when the paramedics arrived, they loaded me up and asked me all of the questions.”

“I was terrified, as anyone would be, because I had no idea what was going on. The paramedics took me to the nearest hospital where I got x-rays and an MRI.”

“The scans came back showing I had a ‘chance fracture’ in my T12 vertebra, which basically means it burst into a bunch of pieces.”

Jessica feels incredibly fortunate that she hasn’t become paralyzed since the bone fragments were so close to her spinal cord, if they had come any closer it would have certainly left her unable to move.

After Jessica got to the hospital in Colorado, they airlifted her to Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was where the closest trauma center happened to be.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jessica

