After Her Best Friend Got Diagnosed With MS, She Told Her She Could No Longer Be Her Maid Of Honor

A 24-year-old woman’s 27-year-old fiancé proposed to her last year, and she eagerly accepted.

She has always planned on having the wedding of her dreams, and now that she’s engaged she’s working on organizing that.

She asked her 24-year-old best friend to be her maid of honor, and they’ve been close since back in high school.

She also was her best friend’s maid of honor, so naturally, she thought her best friend would be perfect to have in her bridal party too.

Her best friend was excited to be her maid of honor, but recently, her best friend has been growing distant from her.

“As my MOH I’d hope she would be helping plan the event and sending me wedding ideas and inspo but she hardly ever does,” she explained.

“When I was her MOH I was always sending her ideas for her bachelorette/ bridal shower/ dress/reception etc, she has barely done that for me though.”

“When I bring it up with her she is involved but she hardly initiates it and missed two of the wedding expos we were supposed to go to recently because she said she was too tired (that hurt my feelings ngl).”

Well, then her best friend let her know that the reason she’s been putting space in between them is that she was just diagnosed with MS.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.