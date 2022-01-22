Brendan Santo, The College Freshman Who Went Missing Back In October Off The MSU Campus Has Sadly Been Found Dead

East Lansing, Michigan. Brendan Santo was a college freshman who attended Grand Valley State University.

On the night of October 29th, he was over at Michigan State University visiting with a few of his friends when he disappeared off campus a little before midnight.

After 85 days of searching for Brendan, he was sadly found dead in the Cedar River a little after midnight today.

“After an extensive search, MSU Police and Public Safety and our law enforcement partners recovered a body in the Red Cedar River at 12:30 a.m. today in Lansing, approximately 1.5 miles downriver of where Brendan Santo was last seen,” the MSU Police explained in a statement.

“The body is believed to be that of Santo, but identification is still pending. The discovery was made possible as part of a collaborative effort between law enforcement and other partner resources.”

Facebook; pictured above is Brendan

The MSU Police mentioned that their investigation is still ongoing, but they do not think that Brendan’s death was due to foul play or self-harm.

“At approximately midnight on January 21st we were notified by Ryan Robison, a private investigator working with the Santo family, that while reviewing underwater video he saw something completely submerged in the water at the logjam that he strongly suspected was the body of Brendan Santo,” the MSU Police continued.

“Ryan proceeded to the Santo residence to share the findings with the Santo family. Following this, Ryan contacted the 911 centers in both Ingham and Oakland counties sharing the photo and location.”

