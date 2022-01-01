Britney Spears Revealed That The Reason She Hasn’t Made Any New Music In Years Was To Punish Her Family From Profiting Off Her Further

Britney Spears recently emerged victorious in her battle to be freed from her conservatorship, which she was confined to for the last 13 years.

Britney has called her conservatorship “abusive” and she also said her experience was similar to being trafficked.

The most recent performance that Britney had was on October 21st, 2018, and it was when she was doing her tour for Piece of Me.

That same year, her residency in Vegas ended, and Britney hasn’t made any new music in years or performed at all since then.

In a recent post that Britney shared to Instagram, she explained that the real reason she hasn’t made any new music in years was to punish her family from profiting off her further.

Instagram; pictured above is Britney

Britney mentioned that although her family hurt her, she chose to deny it for a very long time.

“I chose the fake denial ‘everything’s totally fine’ approach because I didn’t want to cause conflict,” Britney explained in her Instagram post.

“I was NICE, FAKE and I was absolutely screaming inside…I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was absolutely unforgivable!!!!!!”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.