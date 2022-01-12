He Came Home To Celebrate His Nephew’s Birthday And Saw The Sad Conditions His Elderly Grandparents Are Living In Along With The Kids They Are Raising, So Now He’s Trying To Change That

Kyle, South Dakota. Brandon, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, was raised off the reservation. But his commitment to his home community and family is still profound.

After returning home recently for his five-year-old nephew’s birthday, he immediately noticed that his aunt, nieces, and nephews lived in deplorable conditions.

“I witnessed no running water, no windows, blankets on the walls for insulation – my heart instantly broke,” he shared.

And when he saw Melissa Lynn’s eyes brimming with tears, he knew he had to help.

“I am hoping to spread a ‘Call for Help’ from a Lakota Elderly Couple taking care of their four grandkids,” he wrote in his GoFundMe post.

The family soon told Brandon about how the Tribe and its Programs had denied them any support besides a bit of firewood.

“I witnessed the kids taking turns using the flashlight on the cellphone to go outside and use the bathroom in -1 degree weather.”

Without electricity, it was clear that the family struggled to perform basic tasks and withstand the brutal weather.

GoFundMe; pictured above is where Brandon’s family is living

