He Feels More Like His Girlfriend’s Dad Than Her Boyfriend So He’s Thinking Of Leaving Her

A 26-year-old man has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for three and a half years now. They first met when he graduated college and moved to where they live to begin working in the engineering field.

He’s been living with his girlfriend for the last 2 years, and during this entire time, he’s been paying for basically all of their expenses.

“Since moving in together I have covered 80-90% of living expenses (75% of the rent, all groceries, critical house items, fixing cars, etc) while she goes to school to be a nurse,” he explained.

“I have worked 300 to 500 hrs of overtime a year plus travel to make sure we have a safety net while she is in school.”

“That’s where the trouble is though as she seems to barely put in the effort for school. Taking 1 or 2 classes a semester maintaining a C average and asking me for help on assignments she doesn’t want to do.”

His girlfriend has been paying to go to nursing school with money that she got through a grant, though she has been working different jobs part-time to pay some of the bills that she has, like $500 for rent and $150 for her car each month.

However, his girlfriend recently took 6 months off of work due to her mental health, and while he did completely support her, he’s now starting to wonder about things since she’s on medication but her overall drive in life just isn’t there.

His girlfriend has already tried to complete her college degree twice and she’s on her third try.

His girlfriend blames her failed attempts so far on her parents not ever going to college and her dislike of school in general.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.