He Was Abused By His Old Owners, Then Dumped At A Shelter Where He Was Nearly Euthanized: Now This Sweet Dog Needs A Surgery To Save His Life

New York, New York. Trevor is an adorable foster dog who was abused and neglected in his previous home.

When his owner abandoned him at a shelter in NYC, his caregivers reached out to Hudson Valley SPCA.

Without their intervention, Trevor might have been euthanized due to overcrowding in the city’s shelter system.

Though he is currently with a loving foster family, he is still in pain due to his cleft palate, a birth defect that occurs when the roof of the mouth fails to close in utero.

Now, he needs surgery to correct his cleft palate since it’s causing pain and making eating and drinking difficult.

The Hudson Valley SPCA decided to create a GoFundMe to help support Trevor as he gets the medical care he desperately needs.

“The doctors concluded that Trevor’s cleft is extremely severe and painful as it is unique in the way it extends from the roof of his mouth to behind his lip.”

The SPCA explained in their post that his vet has recommended “major tooth extractions and oral surgery” to correct the deformity and give Trevor a better quality of life.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Trevor

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.