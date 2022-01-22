Her Boyfriend Asked To Take A Break After He Saw Old Photos Of Her

A 29-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 31-year-old boyfriend for just a bit more than 6 years now, and they first met back in college.

A week ago, she and her boyfriend decided to spend a weekend at her mom and dad’s place, and while they were staying there, they looked through some of her old photos.

They all looked through the old photos along with her parents, and after they finished visiting and got back to their place, her boyfriend sat her down and said that they needed to talk.

“He said he was bothered by the old photos of me doing aerial silks when I was in my teens and said that it came off as “inappropriate”, and this was the first time he ever commented on something I wore/used to wear,” she explained.

“He also said he was “disappointed” in my parents for “having no issue” with it either.”

“But, when I asked why he was bothered when it was so long ago, he said that his mom (who’s very religious; he’s an atheist) never let his sister wear anything not down to her knees and that he was concerned I “might put our potential children in pole dancing” because “silks was close to it”, and I told him I disagreed.”

After she pointed out to her boyfriend that she did not agree with what he said, he insisted that was what he had an issue with.

Following their conversation, her boyfriend told her that he thinks that they need to go on “a break.” He then left to go stay at his brother’s.

It’s been two days since her boyfriend left, and he has not called or reached out to her since then.

