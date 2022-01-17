Her Boyfriend Booked A Beach Vacation With Two Single Girls But Didn’t Invite Her So She’s Thinking It Might Be Time To Dump Him

A 24-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend Eric who is a year older than her for approximately 1 year now.

She and her boyfriend are in a sort of long-distance relationship, and not long after they began dating, her boyfriend revealed to her that one of his best friends named Claire used to be his hookup buddy.

Claire was interested in taking things to the next level in their relationship, but Eric wasn’t, and so he stopped hooking up with her over that.

“Eric made it very clear that he would continue being friends with Claire and hanging out with her 1-on-1 but assured me there was nothing more between them and I had nothing to worry about,” she explained.

Not that long ago, Eric became close and friendly with another woman named Lexie who also is close to Claire.

“Lexie seemed overly familiar with Eric from the beginning, given the way he described their relationship,” she said.

“I have only met Lexie a few times, briefly. I made an effort to get to know her to the degree that I could, but she seemed completely disinterested.”

“Since Eric had described her as only an acquaintance, this didn’t really bother me at the time.”

As for Claire, she hasn’t been as standoffish as Lexie, but she has made no effort to get to know her at all.

