Her Boyfriend Had A One Night Stand And That Woman Gave Birth To Her Boyfriend’s Baby Last Week

A 38-year-old woman is dating her 36-year-old boyfriend, and she’s known him for 10 years. They started out as friends, and her boyfriend was previously married.

After her boyfriend got a divorce from his wife, they started to become more than friends and they moved in together two years ago.

The day that they moved in together, her boyfriend called her very early that morning and told her that he needed to speak with her.

“He said that about a month prior he had a one-night stand he met on a website (I believe he said it was on a local site that is similar in nature to Craigslist on a local level),” she explained.

“He didn’t know her, had never met her prior to that, had no feelings for her. He found out a couple of nights prior to this phone call to me that she was pregnant (she contacted him via his phone number they used to meet up) and he had been trying to figure out what to do since but decided that he couldn’t let me move in without telling me.”

“Honestly, it felt like it was an unreal, terrible joke but he was dead serious. I had already put down a ton of money on a truck and I knew I loved him to proceed with the move.”

“I figured people have dealt with illegitimate children before, maybe I’ll figure it out. Worst case scenario, it wouldn’t work and I would move out.”

Since that day, she and her boyfriend have discussed the baby a lot. She knew it would be a challenge to work through this, but she was so in love with her boyfriend she didn’t want to leave him over this.

He has spoken infrequently to the woman he had a one-night stand with who is pregnant, and he plans on being part of the baby’s life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.