Her Boyfriend Is Letting His Younger Sister Live With Him For Free In Manhattan While Doing Nothing But Partying And She’s Starting To Grow Jealous Of Her Boyfriend’s Sister

New York, New York. A 28-year-old woman is dating her boyfriend, who is 30, and he has a younger sister that is the same age as her.

Her boyfriend is extremely wealthy and by all means successful. In contrast, his younger sister is immature and doesn’t work; her boyfriend supports his sister entirely.

This past summer, her boyfriend’s sister moved into his one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan after some kind of incident occurred in her life.

It was only supposed to be a temporary move, but then his sister completely dominated his space.

It started out gradually, with his sister moving her shoes and clothes in, but then things got out of control and she wasn’t even permitted to be at her boyfriend’s place.

Her boyfriend’s sister then began hosting parties at her boyfriend’s place and inviting friends to sleepover.

Her boyfriend is constantly hanging out with his sister, and since his sister has issues with their mom and dad, her boyfriend has almost become her surrogate dad.

“He takes her shopping and takes her friends out to dinner, but never did this with me,” she explained.

“He goes to the gym with her and just hangs out with her, but never does that with me. And then, I’ve had a hard life.”

