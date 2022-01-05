Her Boyfriend Thinks That Her Being Poor Really Isn’t That Bad And She’s Not Sure How To Get The Point Across To Him That It Is Not A Walk In The Park

A 17-year-old girl is in a relationship with her 16-year-old boyfriend, and she and her boyfriend first got together when they were 15-years-old.

She comes from a pretty poor family, but her boyfriend’s family in contrast is pretty well-off financially.

Recently, she brought up to her boyfriend in a conversation that she frequently goes to bed hungry, and that she wishes that she could just eat a normal dinner.

Her boyfriend questioned her about this, and she said to him that she mostly goes to bed hungry because she gets upset about her choice of food and then finds it hard to eat.

“…I was talking to him about the food situation and told him it gets tiring when the only thing you really have to eat is just ramen or some sh–ty takeout pizza,” she explained.

“And while I was telling him about the ramen thing he just kept going “yum!, YUM! Yummy!” It pissed me off and I told him he’s being ungrateful, then he told me he visits his grandparents time to time who live in a trailer and “knows how I feel.”

Her boyfriend really doesn’t get her situation, because to her, him visiting his grandparents for a few short weeks and eating ramen is not the same as her living in poverty for the last 17 years.

When she does get to go out to eat with her family, she only gets to have terrible fast food, and her boyfriend can’t understand why she hates fast food.

She got upset about her boyfriend pretending that her situation is not bad at all, and she did end up getting short with him over it.

