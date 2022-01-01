Her Fiancé Dumped Her On Christmas Eve Then Tried To Take It Back A Few Days Later

A 31-year-old woman was engaged up until recently to her 36-year-old fiancé, who she has been with for the last 3 years.

One of the biggest issues she has had with her fiancé is that he avoids conflict, and when things bother him, he allows them to build up but he won’t discuss or communicate the problem that he has.

Their most recent conflict happened when her fiancé wanted to get Christmas gifts for his nephews and nieces, and he wanted to spend $100 on each of them.

She didn’t agree, and wanted to buy his nephews and nieces something on the smaller side and only spend $40 on each of them.

When her fiancé found out that they were not on the same page about the presents, he acted very defeated and refused to speak to her about it. An entire week passed without them talking about the present problem.

“Cut to Christmas Eve, we are coming home from a friend’s house and I told a borderline inappropriate joke in the car,” she explained.

“We get home and fiancé blows up. He says a lot of hurtful things directed at me and our relationship.”

“He tells me he would be happier alone, hates traveling with me, thinks we’re incompatible, etc.”

“Then he tells me we are done. I feel absolutely blindsided and heartbroken by this. I sleep in the spare room with our dog and lay awake all night.”

