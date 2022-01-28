Her Fiancé Forced Her To Cut All Of Her Guy Friends Out Of Her Life And She’s Thinking She Needs To Call Off The Engagement Over This

A 26-year-old woman is currently with her 29-year-old fiancé, and she’s been engaged to him for 1 year now, though they have been together for 4 years.

She does think that they have a great relationship together…except for one thing that has her thinking she needs to call off the engagement.

She never argues with her fiancé or has any issues with him, aside from the fact that he’s forced her to cut all of her guy friends out of her life.

Rewind to when she first began dating her fiancé: she had friends that were guys, and she never saw anything wrong with this.

Her fiancé quickly began taking issue with all of her guy friends, including the ones that were only interested in dating men.

Her fiancé would get upset with her for texting or calling her guy friends, and when he found out that one of her close guy friends did like her in high school, he made her block him and stop speaking to this guy.

“As the years passed, he also started to stop me from posting selfies, which I usually do even before we dated,” she explained.

“He just believes I shouldn’t share my pictures with anyone else and that I am flaunting myself to other guys. We get into a fight whenever I post a picture or video of myself without him in it.”

“At the start of our relationship, I tried to shrug it off and think it will pass. Years passed, I occasionally see my guy friends on social media and never talked to them anymore because I don’t want to annoy my fiancé.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.