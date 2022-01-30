Her Fiancé Is Going Skiing In Another Country With His Family Just Before Their Wedding And He Doesn’t Care That She’s Staying Home

A 26-year-old woman has been engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé for more than 2 years, and the reason they haven’t gotten married sooner is that her fiancé is straight-up lazy.

After she got pregnant, he realized they had to get this wedding done ASAP, and so they’ve been able to put one together quite quickly.

“Yesterday he gets a call from his family who offer to go on a ski trip,” she explained. “For a week. In February. In another country.”

Although she was invited to go with her fiancé and his family on their ski trip, which happens to be right before their wedding, she doesn’t feel comfortable going.

She has several reasons for not wanting to go on this trip, the first one being that she’s 5 months pregnant.

She’s worried about traveling internationally since there still is a global pandemic going on, and on top of that, she has never been that good with any snow-related sports so she’s concerned about falling and hurting her baby.

“Travelling to another country by plane to sit in a hotel room really doesn’t sound appealing or safe right now,” she said.

“Amongst themselves, they decided that’s fine – I can stay home and take care of the animals.”

“My to-be-SIL asked BF if I’d be fine with him going, to which he responded, “She doesn’t get to decide until we’re married.”

