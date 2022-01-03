Her Fiancé Is Starting To Wear Makeup And Female Clothing So She Wants To Call Off Their Engagement

A 21-year-old woman has been with her fiancé for a bit over 4 years, and they got engaged over the summer.

She thinks her fiancé is her soulmate, and although he has cheated on her in the past, he completely changed for the better.

After her fiancé proposed to her, she thought everything between them was perfect…but then a few weeks later he revealed to her that he is actually bi.

“I said ok, asked him few question and he then told me that he wants to connect with his feminine side and do his makeup,” she explained.

“So I said ok, next day, we ended up going to ulta to buy him so makeup. I didn’t care for this stuff at all since he was with me and I felt that I had no need to worry.”

“Eventually, maybe a few weeks later my fiancée tells me that he wants to start wearing feminine clothes and think he might be female but isn’t sure since he likes being a man.”

While she said to her fiancé that she fully supports him, she made it clear to him that she is not into women, so she would like to break up with him.

“He then made a quick decision that he doesn’t want to be a woman and wants to be a man but still cross dress from time to time,” she said.

“I said ok but it didn’t sit right with me because I knew he wasn’t truthful.”

