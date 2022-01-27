Her Friend Showed Up To Her Wedding And Gave Her Back The Wedding Present She Got For Her As Her Wedding Gift

A woman has a close friend named Jane whom she’s known since before Kindergarten, and Jane has been there for a lot of tough stuff in her life.

Since Jane has been such a wonderful friend to her for so many years, she didn’t think twice about spending more than $4,000 on Jane when she got married (which actually was costly for her).

Jane got married in Spain, so she had to spend $2,500 for her and her plus one to get there. But before that, Jane decided to have her bachelorette party on a cruise ship to the Caribbean, which cost her $1,000 to attend.

For the day of Jane’s wedding, she had to spend $200 for makeup and hair, and her bridesmaid dress cost $300.

Those weren’t the only things she spent money on for Jane’s wedding since there were other dinners and activities they went to for Jane’s bachelorette party, and she also bought Jane a present for her bridal shower.

“Jane works in finance and does well, making x times what I do at a non-profit,” she explained. “So I’ll admit I was a bit annoyed she didn’t offer to pay for things like the bridesmaid dress and hair/makeup, but I never once mentioned it to her.”

“I know I didn’t have to go to everything, but I did have a good time. For her bridal shower, I got her a Le Creuset oven. For her wedding gift, I gave $200 cash in a distinct envelope.”

“We live in NYC. When it came time for my wedding, I kept things simple, since it’s still the pandemic.”

She decided to forgo having a bridal shower and a bachelorette party. She found the perfect venue for her wedding that was outdoors and airy, and it was only a one-hour train ride away.

