Her Friends Started To Make Fun Of Her Because Her Boyfriend Is Short

A 24-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 25. She is about 5’5″ or 5’6″ tall, and her boyfriend is just a smidge taller than she is.

Her boyfriend is probably 5’8″ or 5’9″, so he really is on the shorter side.

“He has a nice toned physique with an attractive face,” she explained. “Other people have also said he is attractive as well so I’m not biased.”

“But my friend group sometimes makes comments on how I could be dating a taller guy and that I could do better.”

“For context purposes, my friends and I are a (not to boast) a conventionally attractive group so I guess they would go for conventionally attractive features?”

Her friends really do think that in terms of guys, how attractive they are just isn’t as important as how tall they are.

Now, all of her friends are pretty much as tall as she is, though some are a little shorter than her, but the thing is, every single one of her friends is dating a guy who is at least 5’11”.

Obviously when they hang out together her boyfriend’s height, or lack thereof, really does stick out a lot.

“I personally don’t care about height just as long as they’re taller than me or close to my height,” she said.

