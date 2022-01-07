Her Husband Is Making Himself Sick Filming Eating Challenge Videos That He Puts On YouTube And She’s Getting Really Worried

A 25-year-old woman is married to her 26-year-old husband, and over the last year and a half, her husband has developed a worrying hobby.

He began spending a lot of time on YouTube during the last quarantine period, and he got hooked on these eating challenge videos.

Now, he doesn’t just watch them; he makes them, and it’s causing him to get physically sick.

“It basically involves eating a huge amount of food as fast as possible,” she explained about her husband’s videos.

“There’s a bunch of YouTubers he watches whose videos are along the lines of “100 chicken nuggets in 1 minute” “Eating THIRTY Mcdonald’s hamburgers!!!” “Ramen with EXTREME spiciest sauce in the WORLD!!!” I’m making those up but it’s like that. ”

“They’re done very dramatically to get views. When my husband copies these it’s usually him ordering a massive amount of fast food from a delivery app. Like enough to feed several people.”

“He’s also done it with candy and baked desserts. Whatever the food is, he lays it all out on the table, and just gorges as fast as he can.”

“The living room will be covered in trash by the time he’s done. Afterward, he feels sick for hours. He has thrown up many times.”

Many times, she’s been concerned that her husband had to head to a hospital after doing these challenges because of the pain it caused him, however, he always refuses to go.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.