Her Two Best Friends Started Dating But They Quickly Broke Up Over Her

Your boyfriend’s past crushes can be a sticky subject, especially when one of them happens to be your mutual best friend.

This 21-year-old woman recently opened up about her super uncomfortable situation with two pals she called Will and Judy.

She clued us into the history of their relationships to help weigh in on her current position.

Will had a crush on her about seven years ago but has since gotten over it. Now, they “regard it as ancient history, and have a good laugh about it sometimes,” she shared.

Recently, Will began dating their close friend Judy. Of course, she was happy for them and supported their relationship wholly.

But she also understood that her past, though not romantic with Will, might be a sore spot for Judy. So she started only contacting Will through group chats and calls to be considerate.

Somehow, the situation still escalated. “Judy had expressed that she felt isolated/a bit jealous to Will. So Will and I cut communications even more,” she wrote.

Still, Judy’s insecurity pervaded every group encounter, though Will and the writer tried to include her in conversation and engage her as much as possible.

Instead, Judy would become sullen and clearly still had a problem with their friendship. Her friend called this a kind of “silent protest.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.