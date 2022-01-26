Her Weight Is Destroying Her Relationship With Her Boyfriend, And He Refused To Propose To Her Until She Puts On A Few Pounds

A 20-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 21-year-old boyfriend, and her weight is destroying their relationship.

For as long as she can remember, her mom has been severely overweight and now weighs more than 550 pounds.

“Her weight was the source of all the problems in my family and my childhood,” she explained. “She refuses to lose weight or eat healthy.”

“She also was always incredibly lazy, making my dad do everything for her claiming she “can’t”. She’d fly into a rage if he ever pushed back even a little.”

Her mom refused to work at all, so her dad was left working as many as 3 jobs as a time to support them.

On top of that, her dad was left to do all of the chores until she could begin helping out at around 8-years-old, and part of helping out entailed taking care of her mom. Her mom was just a nasty person personality-wise, and her mom treated her and her dad terribly.

Her mom frequently ended up in the hospital due to her health issues, and every time she had to go they needed half of their town’s firefighters to help get her there.

Because of everything that’s happened with her mom, she’s developed an unhealthy relationship with food.

“I’ve been afraid to eat for years,” she said. “I’m 5’2 and my rule is to never let myself get over 99lbs.”

