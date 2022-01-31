He’s On Vacation And About To Propose To His Girlfriend With A Ring But She Just Let It Slip She Would Rather Get A Tattoo

A man recently hit it pretty big in the stock market, and to celebrate, he planned a wonderful long vacation for him and his girlfriend to go on.

He didn’t intend for the vacation to only be for some relaxation and rest though; he also purchased a beautiful engagement ring for his girlfriend.

He’s currently on this vacation with her, and he was so excited to propose to her. Unfortunately, while talking to his girlfriend today, she let it slip that she has zero interest in ever wearing an engagement ring.

“Today the topic of wedding rings casually came up and she said she strongly wanted a tattoo ring instead of a traditional ring and was pretty much hinting that I should get one with her,” he explained.

“I quickly and casually changed the topic a little after because I didn’t want to accidentally dig myself into a hole, since pretty much the ring I got her is a waste now.”

“I do want to marry this girl, I am young and in love, but I don’t know if I want to get a tattoo. I’ve never had one before.”

While he hasn’t ever been opposed to getting some kind of tattoo, he doesn’t have any and he doesn’t think it’s wise to get a tattoo that has something to do with a significant other.

To him, getting a wedding ring tattoo would be the same as if he decided to tattoo his girlfriend’s name on him, and he doesn’t like the idea at all.

“To me, not getting your SO’s tattoo on your body is a form of insurance, it’s like getting a prenup,” he said.

