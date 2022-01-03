His 18-Year-Old Girlfriend Has Baby Fever Even Though He Does Not Want Children For Another Decade

A 20-year-old guy is dating an 18-year-old girl, and she has serious baby fever even though he does not want children for another decade.

He really wants to spend his 20s just living his life until after he finishes college and can settle down as he gets into his career.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend is currently not going to college, and it’s not something she plans on doing.

“She has always wanted to be a young mom so she would have a friend-like relationship with her daughter,” he explained.

“We’ve talked so many times how it’s very stupid to do it so early because it will stump and limit our growth.”

“As it is right now, we are both dirt poor, same as our parents. I want to climb out of the…hole that is poverty but a baby will only weigh that dream down.”

He has pointed out to his girlfriend that babies really are expensive, but she’s too enamored with the fact that she thinks a baby will make them so happy that the cost won’t matter.

“I don’t want to sound mean, and I’ve never said this to her, but it really seems like a Disney fairy tale movie. We both come from broken (but not abusive) homes,” he said.

“When I tell her that we both literally have no money (I’m homeless and she’s living with 4 housemates) she says “but it will take 9 months, we have so much time until then”. I have a lot to save up for and I’m genuinely trying to be extremely wise with my money.”

