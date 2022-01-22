A 30-year-old man recently called it quits with his 29-year-old girlfriend. As soon as she became his ex, he made sure to make it crystal clear that he does not want her trying to reach out to him at all.

He then proceeded to block her in every single way to prevent her from speaking to him anyway.

His ex-girlfriend did not listen at all to his wishes, and the day after he dumped her, she showed up at his house.

She knocked not only on his front door but on his back door as well for 20 minutes total. He figured his ex would do something like this, so he luckily had all of his doors locked in advance.

“She has a front door key so I pulled the chain across,” he explained. “Next thing I hear that, she’s opened the front door and is shouting up the stairs for me to come and speak to her or she’ll break the chain.”

That’s right, his ex-girlfriend literally broke into his house just so she could try to talk to him.

“I didn’t think this was possible but she actually broke the chain. I shout down to leave. She replies “come and speak to me then” I tell her no and to leave right now.”

He told his ex-girlfriend multiple times that she had to leave his house right then or he was going to call up the police/

When his ex refused to exit his house, he followed through with calling the police and put them on speakerphone.

