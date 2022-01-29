His Girlfriend Dumped Him So She Could Have An Arranged Marriage But Now That Her Wedding Is Happening Next Week She Expects Him To Show Up To Stop It

A 28-year-old man was dating his 26-year-old girlfriend for two years, and the last 6 months of that was over long-distance.

Although distance can certainly pose a challenge to many couples, that never was an issue for him and his girlfriend.

Instead, the major thing that ended their relationship was his girlfriend’s die-hard attachment to her family.

“…Her family always comes first, everything else comes after,” he explained. “A few months ago she told me our relationship wouldn’t work out because her family found a groom for her and want to arrange a marriage, a family friend of theirs.”

“She loves me but couldn’t tell her family because she said she doesn’t want to hurt them and she decided to end it with me and get engaged.”

“She kept in touch with me and whenever I would try to get over her, she would text me and get angry that I’m not sharing everything about my daily life to her and I kept going back because she admitted she loves me and doesn’t feel anything for the guy.”

He insisted to her that she needed to end her engagement so that they could get back with one another, but she refused.

She knew her family would be so disappointed for her to call things off, and so she stayed with this other guy.

He accepted her decision and gave her space.

