His Girlfriend Is So Unbelievably Jealous Of Other Women It’s Starting To Exhaust Him

A 35-year-old man has been seeing his 28-year-old girlfriend, Maria, for the last three months, and he’s got a major issue with Maria.

Maria is so unbelievably jealous of other women, and it’s starting to exhaust him.

He has so many instances of Maria being jealous of women in his life for seemingly no reason, but there are three things that stick out the most to him.

“When we first started dating, I was (platonic) friends with an ex,” he explained. “She didn’t like this, which I think is fair, and wanted me to cease all communication with her.”

“This was painful for me because I genuinely considered her a good friend, but I agree with Maria in that it’s not appropriate to be friends with an ex if it bothers your current partner.”

To make Maria happy, he completely stopped speaking to his ex.

The next situation he went through with Maria being jealous involved his neighbor Diana, who he has been friends with for several years.

He also happens to be friends with Diana’s ex, since he initially met Diana and her ex-boyfriend back when they lived in his apartment building.

He has never been intimate with Diana and he’s not interested in her like that; these are all things he let Maria know from the get-go.

