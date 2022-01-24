Jordan Turpin, One Of The Kids From The “House Of Horrors,” Is Now On TikTok

You may recall the Turpin family dominating news media in 2018 for their “house of horrors.” The thirteen siblings were hidden away in their California home and severely abused by their parents for years.

That was until one sibling, Jordan Turpin, bravely escaped and alerted authorities.

“I told them everything. We don’t go to school, we starve, and we live in filth,” Jordan said in a 2021 interview with Diane Sawyer.

The siblings’ gut-wrenching story shocked the public and, fortunately, their parents were sentenced to life in prison.

Now, Jordan Turpin has taken to TikTok and is blowing the community away with her positivity.

“I love helping others! I love to dance and write songs,” her bio reads.

For the past few months, Jordan has regularly participated in dance trends while gaining a massive following of astounded users.

She now has five hundred and twenty-six thousand followers and, as of January 10th, is verified on the platform.

TikTok; pictured above is Jordan in one of her videos

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.