One Of His Female Friends Kissed Him On The Neck Then Harassed His Girlfriend While He Just Stood There

A 23-year-old man has been with his 20-year-old girlfriend for a year now and their anniversary is today.

He is completely in love with his girlfriend and it wouldn’t ever occur to him to cheat on her. He also thinks that they are always able to discuss their problems and be honest with one another no matter what.

Anyway, he works as a bartender, and sometimes, he will drink at work if his customer buys him a drink and it’s not super busy.

Recently, one of his old female friends named Cal moved home after living in Hawaii, and she came to see him at work while she also happened to be on a date.

Cal bought him some shots, and he thought everything was fine and Cal’s date seemed very nice.

Now, the problem with Cal is that she has always caused problems in their group of friends. She kind of goes out of her way to do it, and she grew up wealthy and is pretty entitled.

On the day that Cal came in to his bar, his girlfriend also was there because she was keeping him company until he closed up and they could do something together.

“As we closed Cal came and said bye to me and introduced herself to my girlfriend,” he explained.

